Rouhani congratulates Mongolian president on National Day

Tehran President Hassan Rouhani, in a message on Saturday congratulated his Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga on National Day.

President Rouhani expressed hope that bilateral relations will further promote in the light of joint efforts of both governments.

He wished health and success for President Battulga and prosperity for the Mongolian nation.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA