Royal Court Announces Death of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud

The Royal Court announced, in a statement today, that Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has passed away.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be performed tomorrow after Asr prayer, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Source: Saudi Press Agency