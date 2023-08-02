General

Royal Directive: Additional Support to Beneficiaries of Citizen Account Program Extended

Upon the recommendation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed that the additional assistance granted to beneficiaries of the Citizen Account Program be extended for two more months, until September 2023, and that registration for the program be kept open.

A Royal directive issued in July 2022 allocated additional financial support to the beneficiaries of the Citizen Account Program until the end of the fiscal year 2022; as per the Royal directives issued in January and April 2023, this was extended and the registration for the program was to be kept open until July 2023.

The Citizen Account Program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes.

Source: Saudi Press Agency