Russell Reynolds Associates Names Matthew Lewis As New Head Of Dubai Office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Matthew Lewis has joined the firm as a consultant and country manager for the firm’s Dubai office. In this role, he will be responsible for enhancing and growing the firm’s presence in the Middle East.

“With over two decades of experience advising boards and CEOs at the world’s leading companies, Matthew is uniquely suited to help lead our firm’s efforts in the United Arab Emirates and wider Middle East Region,” said Matthias Oberholzer, Regional Head for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Russell Reynolds Associates. “Demand for our firm’s services in this region continues to grow, and Matthew’s expertise advising companies in regard to their overall talent strategy, particularly with respect to leadership assessment, succession planning and the recruitment of CEOs and directors, will allow us to augment an already strong team in Dubai. Matthew understands the hurdles that local and multinational companies face during times of economic and political uncertainty and is well positioned to serve our clients as they assemble leadership teams to confront these challenges.”

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Matthew founded his own Dubai-based talent advisory, leadership consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in emerging markets. Previously, he was a partner at two global executive search and leadership consulting firms, where he managed the Dubai office and led teams across the UK, the Middle East and Africa. Matthew is also a committee and board member of the British Business Group Dubai and is a working committee member of the Capital Club, DIFC, Dubai.

He is a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) and the International Coach Federation and is a frequent guest speaker at leading business schools and leadership conferences in the region.

Matthew received a BSc, with honors, in construction management from the University of South Wales. He is currently a PhD candidate in applied neuroscience in executive coaching from Monarch Business School in Switzerland.