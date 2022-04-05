General

Russia Begins To Use Its Card Payments System As Mastercard And Visa Leave

|

Published by

ValueWalk

As Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) leave Russia amid Western economic sanctions, Moscow has put its own card payments system into operation. The move is touted as a victory in the country’s financial war with the West. AlternativeKnown to Russians as Nspk, Fortune reports, the Kremlin had been studying a payment tool to enable credit cards for years, even without Western financial technology. In June 2014, after the invasion of Crimea, Russia created the system to process domestic credit card transactions. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Although some service cu…

Read More