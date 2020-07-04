General

Russia says dispute mechanism for JCPOA lacks “clear procedure”

– Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Saturday that dispute resolution mechanism to solve issues related to the July 2015 nuclear deal “lacks clear and agreed procedure.”

Ulyanov made the remarks through a Twitter message.

“#Iran requested the Joint Commission of #JCPOA to address Tehran’s concerns regarding implementation of the deal by France, Germany and UK through Dispute Resolution Mechanism. This is the third time when JCPOA participants try to launch DRM which lacks clear and agreed procedure,” Ulyanov wrote.

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell announced on Friday (July 3) that he has received a letter from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding Tehran’s concerns over issues related to implementation of the international nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), through dispute resolution mechanism (DRM).

“As I have said previously, the Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA,” Borrell said in a statement on Friday.

Via his statement, Borrell also recalled “the importance of the agreement.”

“I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it.”

Iran had already referred the unfaithfulness of the US and three European states- UK, France and Germany- to the JCPOA based on the Article 36 to the Joint Commission two times.

As the dispute did not solve, it led to fifth step of Iran’s move to reduce commitments to the JCPOA based on Article 26 and 36.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA