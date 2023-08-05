General

Russia: We Will Respond To The Ukrainian Attack That Targeted A Ship In The Kerch Strait

Russia announced it will respond to the Ukrainian attack that targeted a ship in the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a press statement today, Saturday, that the Ukrainian attacks will not go without response.

She added, "There can be no justification for such actions, and they will not go without response, and their perpetrators will inevitably be punished," stressing that Russia strongly condemns this attack, which not only threatens to kill the crew, but also carries the threat of a large-scale environmental catastrophe. ".

A Russian tanker was attacked by Ukrainian forces near the Kerch Strait, and no injuries were recorded among the tanker's crew.

The number of attacks in the Black Sea has increased from both sides since Russia left last month from an agreement allowing the export of stranded Ukrainian grain to global markets in light of the ongoing conflict between the two countries since February 2022.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency