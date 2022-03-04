Legal Matters

Russian Nuclear Power Plant Attack, Jobs Report, Oil Surge, Costco Earnings, Tesla Union Vote – Five Things To Know

|

Published by

The Street

By Martin Baccardax Stock futures slump Russian troops take Europe’s largest nuclear plant; February jobs report in focus as Fed rate decision looms; oil prices surge on Russian nuclear attack, Iran deal concerns; Costco shares slide as supply chain pressures cloud solid q2 earnings and musk says UAW free to call union vote at Tesla’s California factory Here are five things you must know for Friday, March 4: 1. — Stock Futures Slump Russian Troops Take Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant U.S. equity futures slumped lower Friday, while Treasury bond yields retreated sharply and oil extended gains t…

Read More