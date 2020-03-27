General

Russian official urges all to stand by Iran in difficult days

Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, saying Russia has sent donations to Iran and believes that all countries should stand by Iran.

In his video message, Slutsky said while some politicians are just talking, writing articles or delivering a speech, we are helping people to survive.

He noted that Russia has recently sent artificial respiration devices, pumps, and other medical equipment.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 11,133 people out of a total of 32,332 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,378 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA