General

Russian, Syrian, Iranian scholars laud Gen. Soleimani

|

– Scholars from Russia, Syria and Iran taking part in an international webinar highlighted the role of General Qassem Soleimani in fighting US-backed terrorism.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a number of political, cultural and religious thinkers from Russia, Syria and Iran participated in the webinar on his role in combating international terrorism, praising the martyr’s resolute combat against terrorism.

Leonid Slutsky, a member of the State Duma of Russia, said that General Soleimani sacrificed his whole life for the ideals of the Islamic revolution.

Russia has condemned the coward assassination of General Soleimani because the Russian officials believe that he was the most important figure in combating terrorism both in the region and the world, Slutsky noted.

Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian political analyst, said that General Soleimani fought for present, future and eternity in order to revive Syria and Iraq as well as liberate Palestine from occupation.

Soleimani was a strategic expert, who fought to bring about justice for the Middle East and the whole world, Dugin added.

Sergey Baburin, a prominent Russian politician and a candidate for 2018 presidential elections in Russia, called for the designation of the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani (January 3) as the day of the international fight against terrorism.

Such a designation would help commemorate General Soleimani forever, he said, expressing hope that Russia and Iran would put forward such a move and other countries would support it.

Baburin further stipulated that the assassination of General Soleimani was not only a murder, but it was an international act of terrorism, and that the murderer is the United States.

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s envoy to Moscow, pointed to the special character of martyr Soleimani and his efforts in fighting terrorism throughout the region, adding that General Soleimani is not only a national champion but also an icon who belongs to all nations in the globe.

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, the Iranian legislator, stressed that General Soleimani tried to defend the oppressed people throughout the world because he felt a responsibility to do this without considering other factors such as nationality, gender, religion and ethnicity.

Ali Shirazi, Supreme Leader’s representative in IRGC’s Quds Force, underlined that General Soleimani loved God, people, country and family, and he sacrificed his life for the almighty God.

Riad Haddad, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow, said that the martyr confronted the most dangerous threat, which was caused by Takfiri terrorists and their regional supporters, adding that those, who assassinated Soleimani, were the same elements, who supported terrorist groups in Iraq, Syria and the whole region.

Ghahreman Soleimani, Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, said that General Soleimani turned into the myth of martyrdom and bravery.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA