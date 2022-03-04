Production

Russia’s offer to foreign firms: stay, leave or hand over the keys

|

Published by

Reuters UK

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Companies around the globe grappled with a dilemma over what to do with their Russian investments on Friday as Moscow laid out their options: stay in the country, exit entirely or hand over their holdings to local managers until they return. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov spelt out the government’s position a little more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, and a day after French bank Societe Generale sent a chill through the corporate world by saying Russian authorities could seize its assets in the country. Belousov outlined three alternatives for foreign …

Read More