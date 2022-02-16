Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

S.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade

 |  Feb 16, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

South Korea and Iran have held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds held in the East Asian nation, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. South Korea was previously one of Iran’s leading Asian oil customers. The move comes as negotiations to revive Tehran’s nuclear agreement with world powers resumed in Vienna. “Our side expressed hope for the resolution of issues related to sanctions such as the transfer of frozen funds upon the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) now underway in Vienna,…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services