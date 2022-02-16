Production

S.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade

|

Published by

Al-Araby

South Korea and Iran have held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds held in the East Asian nation, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. South Korea was previously one of Iran’s leading Asian oil customers. The move comes as negotiations to revive Tehran’s nuclear agreement with world powers resumed in Vienna. “Our side expressed hope for the resolution of issues related to sanctions such as the transfer of frozen funds upon the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) now underway in Vienna,…

Read More