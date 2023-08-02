General

SAMA Awarded ISO Certificate for Quality Management System in Legal Services

The General Department of Legal Affairs at the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has been awarded the “ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management system in legal services” in recognition of the department’s compliance with international standards of quality management system in providing legal advice, legal studies, legislation, contract drafting, and legal representation.

This recognition aligns with the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 713, dated 30/11/1438H, which stresses the importance of developing legal services within governmental entities, and reflects SAMA’s unwavering commitment to excellence, a press release from the bank said.

SAMA strives to promote adherence to laws and regulations, which helps it achieve its objectives and execute its mandate as stipulated in its law.

Source: Saudi Press Agency