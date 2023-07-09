Business

SAMA: Saudi Finance Companies Sector Grew by 10.8% in 2022

|

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued the Annual Performance Report of the Saudi Finance Companies Sector 2022. The report outlines the sector’s key developments and financial results in 2022.

According to the report, most indicators in the finance companies sector grew at varying rates in 2022. The paid-up share capital increased by 0.6% to SAR 14.64 billion, net income by 3.3% to SAR 1.86 billion, and total assets by 6.5% to SAR 57.02 billion. Total finance portfolio rose by 10.8% to SAR 75.45 billion.

In terms of loan portfolio classification, the retail sector accounted for the largest share of 76%, followed by MSME sector 21% and corporate sector 3%.

The Annual Performance Report of Finance Companies Sector 2022 is available on SAMA’s website link: https://www.sama.gov.sa/en-S/Documents/Annual_Performance_of_Finance_Companies_Sector_2022-EN.pdf

Source: Saudi Press Agency