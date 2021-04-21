Press Release

Samsonite Unveils Sustainable ‘Magnum Eco’ Luggage Collection

Hong Kong – Media OutReach – 21 April 2021 – On Earth Day (April 22), Samsonite is launching Magnum Eco − a durable, lightweight luggage collection that harnesses the innovative advancements of recycled material Recyclex™.The launch takes Samsonite a step further on its responsible journey to becomingthe most sustainable luggage company.

Recyclex™material technologyis applied to Magnum Eco.The exterior shellusesrecycled polypropylene (PP) while the inside fabric is made from recycled PET bottles.But the Magnum Eco collection does not compromise on quality or strength – upholding the reliability that is built into Samsonite’s core DNA. This durability only adds to the sustainability efforts of the Magnum Eco range by ensuring each suitcase keeps on the road, and out of landfill, for as long as possible.

This new collection is the fruit of years of research and development and close collaboration with Quality Circular Polymers, the plastics recycling joint venture of SUEZ and LyondellBasell. Antoine Grange, CEO of SUEZ Recycling and Recovery in Asia, commented “We are delighted to provide Samsonite with solutions that cover the whole value chain to produce high-quality secondary raw materials and satisfy the highest standards, from industries to consumers.”

“We are honored to be a part of the solution to end plastic waste and welcome the opportunity to partner with Samsonite,” said Ken Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Olefins &Polyolefins of LyondellBasell. “The Magnum Eco is a perfect use for our recycled material because it gives new purpose to this valuable resource by providing travelers with a long-lasting product.”

Magnum Eco also boasts lightweight and impact-resistant qualities. The suitcase has been through all the rigorous strength tests that Samsonite is famousfor andis amongst the lightest in its category. The collection offers five desirable colour options, each inspired by nature. When it comes to security, travellers can rest assured their belongings are safe thanks to a 3-Point Lock System.

“Over the past 111 years, Samsonite hasfocused on innovation, design, and has been an industry leader in using new materials,” said Paul Melkebeke, Samsonite President APAC and Middle East. “Magnum Eco is our further proofto pioneering solutions for the decades to come helping travellers’ journey further.”

For eco-conscious consumers that are unwilling to compromise ondurabilityand style, the Magnum Eco collection makes an unrivalled travel partner.

