Breaking News
 |  | 

Technology

Satellite launch ‘legitimate’ scientific research, asserts Iran

 |  Jan 1, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
DPA

US and French criticism of Iran’s resumption of satellite launches is unwarranted, said Iran on Saturday, blasting back at its detractors. “Iran very much has the legitimate right to conduct scientific research, especially in the fields of aeronautics and space,” Foreign Office spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday. According to Khatibzadeh, the launch was also not a violation of UN resolutions, as claimed by the two countries. Therefore, the criticism is baseless and ineffective, the spokesperson said, according to the ISNA news agency. The Defence Ministry reported on Thursday that…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services