Saudi Ambassador hands over a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident to State of Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem to Advisor to Palestinian President

Today, the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, formally presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Non-Resident Ambassador to the State of Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem. The recipient of these credentials was the Advisor to the Palestinian President for Diplomatic Affairs, Dr. Majdi Khalidi.

This handover ceremony took place at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Amman, the capital of Jordan. The event was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Jordan, Atallah Khairi.

During the ceremony, both sides engaged in discussions that encompassed various facets of the relationship between these two nations. Their dialogue centred on reinforcing and advancing bilateral ties across diverse domains.

Source: Saudi Press Agency