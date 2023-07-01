Games

Saudi Arabia to Participate in Arab Sports Games in Algeria with 17 Games

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the 15th Arab Games, "Algeria 2023," which is set to commence next Wednesday. The Republic of Algeria will host the event until July 15th, with the involvement of all Arab nations.

Saudi Arabian athletes will compete in 17 different sports, including 14 Olympic disciplines, such as football, fencing, badminton, swimming, cycling, judo, wrestling, athletics, karate, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, 3x3 basketball, and handball. Additionally, they will participate in three Paralympic sports: goalball, wheelchair basketball, and Paralympic athletics.

Approximately 21% of the Saudi Arabian team consists of female athletes, while the remaining 79% are male. Furthermore, 46% of the team members are under the age of 23.

These statistics reflect the commitment of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee to provide young men and women with opportunities to participate in such tournaments, enhance their sports experience, and foster connections with athletes from Arab countries. This approach aims to ensure a promising future for Saudi Arabian sports.

In the previous Arab Games held in Doha in 2011, Saudi Arabia secured 45 medals, comprising 15 gold, 12 silver, and 18 bronze.

Source: Saudi Press Agency