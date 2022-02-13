Breaking News
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco stock to state investment fund

 |  Feb 13, 2022
Published by
DPA

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the transfer of 4% of shares in its oil giant Aramco to a state sovereign wealth fund, according to the country’s official news agency SPA. The decision was made by the monarchy’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who champions an ambitious development scheme dubbed Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the nation’s oil-dependent economy. Saudi Arabia is the world’s top oil exporter. SPA quoted Mohammed as saying that the stock transfer to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is part of a long-term strategy to restructure the national economy and supports the fun…

