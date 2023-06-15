Foreign Affairs

Saudi Crown Prince to meet French Pres. Friday

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, Friday, while on official visit to the capital, Paris.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) mentioned the Bin Salman is heading Saudi's delegation to participate in New Global Financial Pact Summit slated to take place on the 22nd and 23rd of this month.

The Crown Prince will also be taking part in official reception celebrating Riyadh running to host 2030 Expo on June 19.

As per the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince headed to the French capitol yesterday.

Source: Kuwait News Agency