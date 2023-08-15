‘Saudi Exports’ Organizes Visit for Saudi Commercial Mission to Erbil

The Saudi Exports Development Authority (Saudi Exports) today organized a commercial mission to Erbil under the motto "Made in Saudi", in which 34 Saudi companies and 140 Iraqi companies from several sectors, mainly construction materials, food products and packaging took part.

The event included several meetings during which agreements and memorandums of understanding were reached between the two sides. Participants were also given the opportunity to enjoy the services provided by government agencies that supported the mission, such as the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Export-Import Bank, including the opportunity to strike trade deals to boost their exports and find new markets for their products.

This commercial mission is one other such activity organized by Saudi Exports in Iraq, where it has participated in various important exhibitions several times, including the Baghdad International Fair, and the Erbil Building, Construction and Municipal Equipment Exhibition; it also organized a number of Saudi-Iraqi trade missions, the latest of which was held in Baghdad in June.

The Kingdom's non-oil exports to Iraq over the past five years (2018-2022) have reached SAR14.8 billion; construction materials were among the highest exporting goods during this period, with a total of SAR4.42 billion, followed by foodstuff with SAR4.04 billion.

Source: Saudi Press Agency