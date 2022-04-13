Foreign Affairs

Saudi, Kuwait to develop gas field despite Iran complaint

Al-Araby

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will develop a disputed gas field despite Iranian objections, while urging Tehran to engage in negotiations, a statement said on Wednesday. The Gulf allies will honour their deal, branded “illegal” by Iran, to develop the Arash/Dorra maritime gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said. “Saudi Arabia and… Kuwait affirm their right to exploit the natural resources in this area and that they will continue working to enforce what was agreed upon,” it said. #Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia and the State of #Kuwait hav…

