Saudi-led coalition destroys drone, strikes targets in Yemen

 |  Dec 20, 2021
Al-Araby

The Arab coalition in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed a drone heading toward southwestern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to Saudi state TV. The drone was launched from Sanaa International Airport and was aimed at Saudi’s King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi media has claimed. Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting King Abdullah airport https://t.co/UJ4Dsqo9Ao pic.twitter.com/GjFNBuJpkt — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) The Saudi-led coalition responded with airstrikes later on Sunday on what it has described as “legitimate military targets” in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa. General…

