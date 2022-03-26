Breaking News
Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Yemen’s Houthis

 |  Mar 26, 2022
Reuters UK

(Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen began a military operation on Saturday to stop attacks on its oil facilities and “protect global energy sources,” Saudi state media reported. The coalition said it was carrying out air strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. It said it aims to “protect global energy sources and ensure supply chains” and that the operation would continue until it achieves its goals. The operation was in its early stages and Iran-aligned Houthis should bear the consequences of their “hostile behaviour”, the coaliti…

