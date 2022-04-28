General

Saudi-led coalition says it will release 163 Houthi prisoners

Al-Araby

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group who fought against the kingdom, as part of a humanitarian initiative. The coalition had already begun taking measures to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, added a statement on the Saudi state news agency SPA. Coalition spokesman General Turki al-Malki said the move aimed to support United Nations efforts to solidify a two-month truce that went into effect on April 2, “prepare the atmosphere for dialogue b…

