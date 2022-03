Business

Saudi not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks, SPA says

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Saudi Arabia said it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in oil supplies to global markets in light after recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi oil facilities, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday. The Houthis fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said on Sunday. Strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal, a natural gas plant and a refinery along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, the ministry said …

Read More