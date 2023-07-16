Foreign Affairs

Saudi Standards Delegation Visits European Countries to Strengthen Partnership and Raise Level of Products Safety

The Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Dr. Saad bin Othman Al-Kasabi, is leading a delegation from the organization on a visit to several European Union countries. The purpose of the visit is to explore ways to enhance the quality of imported products traded in the Saudi market.

This tour is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to share the Saudi experience in product safety, establish communication channels with manufacturers and suppliers both domestically and internationally, and raise awareness about standards, technical regulations, and conformity verification procedures.

During the visit, the delegation will travel to Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain to conduct informative workshops. These workshops will focus on explaining the technical requirements necessary for exporting goods to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the delegation will hold several meetings with relevant authorities in these countries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency