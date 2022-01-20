Human Services

Saudi strikes continue in Yemen as Houthi shelling kills 5

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen launched air strikes Thursday on the northern coastal city of Hodeidah and other parts of Yemen, in its latest offensive following a Houthi attack on the UAE. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition announced that it had targeted a Houthi storage facility containing weapons that had been secretly transferred from the port of Hodeidah. The coalition claimed Hodeidah had turned into a “military barracks that threaten regional and international security” under Houthi control. The air strikes broke the Stockholm Agreement of 2018, w…

