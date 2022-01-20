Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Services

Saudi strikes continue in Yemen as Houthi shelling kills 5

 |  Jan 20, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen launched air strikes Thursday on the northern coastal city of Hodeidah and other parts of Yemen, in its latest offensive following a Houthi attack on the UAE. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition announced that it had targeted a Houthi storage facility containing weapons that had been secretly transferred from the port of Hodeidah. The coalition claimed Hodeidah had turned into a “military barracks that threaten regional and international security” under Houthi control. The air strikes broke the Stockholm Agreement of 2018, w…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services