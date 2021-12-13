Breaking News
Saudi UN envoy: Iran playing “games” in talks with kingdom

 Dec 13, 2021
Al-Araby

Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the United Nations said the kingdom wanted more substantive talks with Iran but that Tehran was so far biding its time and playing “games” in the discussions. Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region’s Sunni Muslim and Shia powerhouses, launched direct talks this year at a time global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as U.N.-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall. The kingdom, which cut ties with Tehran in 2016, has described the talks as cordial but exploratory, while an Iranian official in October said they had gone a “good distance”. Riyadh’s U.N….

