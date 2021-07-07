SCENTAIR® Announces Global Partnership with Snap Fitness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ScentAir, the global leader in scent marketing, announced today its partnership with leading fitness franchise Snap Fitness.

Rated among the Best 10 Gym Franchises in the US for 2021 according to TopFranchise.com, Snap Fitness has nearly 2,000 locations open or under development worldwide. Together, Snap Fitness and ScentAir designed a scent initiative to inspire members to level up their training with a new ambient scent. The ScentAir fragrance team developed the Snap Fitness signature scent with notes that create an invigorating sensory experience.

Andy Peat, Chief Product Officer of Snap Fitness, believes that the fragrance will elevate the feeling of welcome for members, describing it as “a positive scent to uplift their mood,” which “starts the moment a member walks into the club.”

“It’s great to have a well-known and reliable partner in ScentAir to ensure our franchisees are receiving the best product and service available,” he continues.

With dedicated local teams across seven worldwide offices, ScentAir is proud to offer Snap Fitness high-quality fragrance solutions on a global scale. For more than 25 years, ScentAir has paved the way as a champion of intelligent ambient scenting. Their diverse global team delivers powerful customer experience solutions that speak to the needs of local businesses, while meeting them with world-class service.

ScentAir President, Brian Edwards, says of the partnership, “it is always exciting to work with other global brands, where we can do what we do best—serve a business on a worldwide scale. We’re confident that the new Snap Fitness signature scent will quickly become an integral part of their brand.”

To learn how scent marketing can transform your business please visit ScentAir.com.

