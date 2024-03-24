SCZONE signs 127 project deals in industrial zones, ports at investment cost of dlrs 2.8 bln: Official



The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed agreements to implement 127 projects in the industrial areas and ports during the period from July, 1, 2023 until March 21, 2024, said SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal el Din.

The total projects, worth at dlrs 2.8 billion, will provide more than 22,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, he added.

As many as 61 projects received the final approval, with a joint venture with foreign investment (49%), he said, adding that 66 projects received an initial approval, with the participation of 39% of foreign investment.

Gamal el Din’s remarks were made during his meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to follow up on the outcome of the promotional efforts during the period from July, 1, 2023 until March 21, 2024.

The SZCONE chairman also referred to the efforts exerted to promote investment climate and support Egypt’s efforts, which aim to attain industry localization and digital transformation.

Source: State Information Service Egypt