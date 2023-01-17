SearchBlox Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines 2022

Our AI-powered search tools improve employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) especially for Government, Financial Services, Technology and Healthcare organizations in North America.

“We’re excited to join the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines,” says Timo Selvaraj, SearchBlox’s Chief Product Officer. “We see it as a recognition of our relentless pursuit to unlock valuable organizational data while improving the end user experience. Our SearchAI suite of tools, like SmartSuggest and SmartFAQs , delivers robust functionality with an intuitive user experience that meets today’s market demands.”

“As sources of data become more prolific, access to meaningful information gets more complicated,” adds Dr. John Lewis, Chief Knowledge Officer at SearchBlox. “That’s why our strategy is focused on using AI to automatically improve the content itself. Modern enterprise search has to go beyond matching queries. End users need context and direction to make decisions. That’s what our products provide.”

For more information about SearchBlox, SearchAI, or the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, please visit SearchBlox.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox builds intuitive and intelligent enterprise insight engines based on open source technologies, simplifying search for complex enterprises. SearchBlox’s clients include North American leaders in financial services, technology, healthcare and government. SearchBlox is the developer of SearchAI, a suite of tools that automatically improve data relevance and provide truly personalized end user experiences.

