MENU

Advertisement
Recent Posts

Secretary General of Shura Council Participates in 2nd Meeting of Committee to Amend Internal Regulations of General Assembly of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments

Today, the Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Mohammed bin Dakhil Al-Mutairi, took part in the second meeting of the Committee tasked with amending the internal regulations of the General Assembly of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments, through a video conference.

Throughout the meeting, the agenda's topics were thoroughly discussed, encompassing interventions and exchanges among the participants regarding the proposed amendments to the internal regulations of the General Assembly.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Press Releases
Popular News
Quick Links

Copyright © 2023 Iran News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.