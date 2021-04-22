Seegene to supply COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil. GBP to Scotland, triple the sales volume seen last year

▪Second public procurement agreement after Italy’s procurement deal worth EUR 89.3 million

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm said it began supplying its COVID-19 diagnostic tests worth 16,209,150 GBP to Scotland under a public procurement agreement, the largest diagnostic volume seen in that region since the pandemic. Compared to Seegene’s annual sales tallied in Scotland, the supply contract is worth triple the volume in 2020, which came in at 5,400,000 GBP.

Under the supplying deal, Seegene’s Scotland dealership, Mast Group, will be supplying Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 to the National Health Care Scotland NSS, which will then be distributed to 9 hospitals including Royal Infirmary Edinburgh and Ninewell starting in April.

Seegene’s COVID-19 diagnostic test, the Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 Assay is a unique multiplex real-time PCR assay that can detect a total of five targets including four coronavirus genes (E gene, RdRp gene, N gene and S gene) and an exogenous control (entire process control) in a single reaction tube, allowing accurate results and maximize throughput for high volume testing. The diagnostic test previously acquired CE-IVD mark in June 2020.

Ho Yi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Seegene added that depending on the demand from Scottish government, Seegene is willing to switch COVID-19 diagnostic tests with its recent variant test, the Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay and Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants l Assay.

Seegene’s unique variant diagnostic test can detect COVID-19 and screen multiple virus variants simultaneously with a single multiplex real-time PCR test in less than 2 hours. The variant test can detect virus variants including U.K. lineage of concern B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1 and B.1.1.207. The variant diagnostic test can also be used with ‘Allplex TM RV Essential Assay, a one-step assay for screening a total of 17 target causative viruses for respiratory infections. The Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants l Assay can also detect and differentiate virus variants while also pre-screen suspicious new variant. The variant diagnostic test can identify virus variants including B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1 and B.1.525.

Seegene recently began exporting both Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay and Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants l Assay to over 20 countries around the world, including the hardest hit European countries including the UK, Italy, Germany as well as Chile after having acquired CE-IVD mark in March.

Yi said with all 9 hospitals already having been fully equipped with Seegene’s multiplex PCR equipment, the Korean firm hopes the public procurement agreement will help lead to additional diagnostic tests sales like Seegene’s STI and HPV assays.

Seegene’s exceptional technological skills are being recognized once again through a series of public procurement agreements including the most recent tender deal secured in Italy via its subsidiary office, worth over EUR 89.3 million. Yi said Seegene hopes to realize additional market expansion soon through its aggressive marketing strategies elsewhere around the world.

