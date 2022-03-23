Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Senior officer among 5 soldiers dead in attack near Yemen’s Aden: officials

 |  Mar 23, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

A senior army officer was among five Yemeni soldiers killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack near the southern city of Aden, officials said. “Major General Thabet Jawas and four soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion” as they travelled through the village of Al-Madina al-Khadra, 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Aden, a security official told AFP. A local official confirmed the attack and the death toll. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Jawas was considered one of the main commanders fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the start of the country’s civil war in 201…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services