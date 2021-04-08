SenseTime Receives CE Mark for its AI Medical Solution SenseCare-Chest DR Pro Diagnostic Software

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SenseTime, the world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced that it has recently been granted CE mark approval for its AI medical solution SenseCare-Chest DR Pro. Leveraging SenseTime’s cutting-edge AI technologies, the solution can quickly triage normal and abnormal scans from chest X-ray screening and accurately detect various chest diseases on the abnormal ones, effectively improving the efficiency of large-scale physical examination and regular clinical diagnosis.

The CE marks means that the software can be commercialised across the European Union under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), as well as other markets where it is recognised. The certification of SenseCare-Chest DR Pro marks another milestone for SenseTime in introducing its AI medical solutions for both computed tomography (CT) and digital radiography (DR) to international markets after its SenseCare-Lung Pro medical solution was granted the CE mark last year. It means that SenseTime’s AI medical solutions can provide comprehensive support with an international standard to medical institutions around the world for chest diseases based on CT and DR imaging modalities.

As a routine part of medical examinations, chest x-rays (CXR) play an essential role in the early detection of chest diseases due to its accessibility and low-dose radiation exposure. However, the large quantity of CXR images generated daily leads to the heavy workload of radiologists who need to manually review and analyse the images. Misdiagnosis may also occur due to the high complexity of the body parts screened in CXR, which may present a risk to the health of patients.

To assist medical professionals conducting CXR, the SenseCare-Chest DR Pro was developed based on SenseTime’s proprietary deep-learning technologies. Through learning and training with mass chest X-ray images, the software can quickly classify normal and abnormal CXR images. Concurrently, it detects and locates lesions or abnormalities for multiple diseases including pneumonia, tuberculosis, pneumothorax, pleural effusion, cardiomegaly and rib fractures. The solution also automatically generates precise quantitative analysis and text descriptions. The whole process is completed within seconds, significantly improving the efficiency of doctors’ diagnosis.

“We have been dedicated to developing AI tools for improving diagnosis accuracy and efficiency for years. By obtaining the CE mark for both CT and DR solutions, we hope to support the work of medical professionals with its comprehensive AI-powered chest diagnostic solutions in more and more markets globally,” said Dr. Zhang Shaoting, Vice President and Deputy Head of Research at SenseTime.

“Echoing the accelerating adoption of AI technologies in many fields in the Middle East, our solutions align with regional government initiatives and policies – to enhance healthcare quality and the quality of life for its citizens. With the new CE mark for SenseCare-Chest DR Pro, together with the SenseCare-Lung Pro CT solution, SenseTime looks forward to reshaping the healthcare sector for a better tomorrow along with the medical professionals in the region,” said Mr. George Huang, President of International Business Group of SenseTime.

SenseCare-Chest DR Pro is one of several applications in SenesTime’s SenseCare platform, an AI-powered platform which offers an array of healthcare applications. Currently, the SenseCare platform encompasses up to 13 body parts and organs, covering chest, cardiovascular, liver, pathology, orthopedics and radiotherapy. It can assist doctors throughout the clinical process, from diagnosis and 3D surgery planning to rehabilitation tracking to meet the demands of various departments including radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedic, radiotherapy, etc.

About SenseTime

SenseTime is a global company focused on developing AI technologies that advance the world’s economies, society and humanity for a better tomorrow. The deep learning and computer vision technologies developed are powering industries spanning across education, healthcare, smart city, automotive, communications and entertainment. Today, our technologies are trusted by over 3,500 customers and partners around the world to help address real world challenges. Going forward, we strive to empower more industries with our AI platform and build a stronger AI ecosystem together with industry and academia.

We have presences in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Macau. For more information, please visit SenseTime’s website as well as LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478256/SenseTime_receives_CE_mark_SenseCare_Chest_DR_Pro.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478255/A_doctor_reading_CXR_scans_SenseCare_Chest_DR_Pro_diagnostic_software.jpg