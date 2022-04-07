General

Several rockets land near oil refinery in Erbil

Al-Araby

Several Katyusha rockets late Wednesday landed near an oil refinery in the Khabat district of Erbil, the capital city of the Iraqi Kurdistan region without causing casualties, the region’s counter-terrorism unit said. “Three rockets were directed to Erbil city and landed near Kawrgosk oil refinery, and caused no casualties. The rockets were launched from areas near Hamdaniya town (West of Erbil),” the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD)said on its official Facebook page. The Kawergosk oil refinery is one of the largest refineries in the Kurdistan Region and lies i…

