Press Release

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project

|

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric Group (“Shanghai Electric” or “the Company”) has strengthened its environmental, social, and corporate governance for the Phase 5 project for Dubai’s 900MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), winning praise from Shuaa Energy, the venture leading the project.

Since construction began in August 2020, Shanghai Electric has dedicated itself to boosting anti-pandemic measures and ensuring employee safety, as well as engaging workers in environmental protection activities. To commend the staff for their hard work, Shuaa Energy CEO Omar Hassan awarded the 2020 Excellent Performance Award to the project department, expressing his gratitude for the past six months of hard work and his confidence in what lies ahead.

The world’s largest solar park

The MBR Solar Park is set to become the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned total capacity of 5GW and a total investment value of $US136 billion upon completion. It is expected to reduce Dubai’s carbon emissions by 6.5 million tons per year once implemented.

The Phase 5 900MW project will boost MBR Solar Park’s production capacity to 2,863MW, capable of providing electricity to an expected 270,000 households and offsetting up to 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions each year. Thus far, 85% of Phase 5’s design work has been completed, while construction of the high-voltage electricity transmission lines has reached 40%.

As a new global benchmark in the solar industry, the MBR Solar Park deploys some of the world’s most cost-effective solar panels. Leveraging the latest bifacial photovoltaic solar panels, sunlight is captured on both sides of the panel, while an advanced solar tracking system boosts generation efficiency. As the Middle East’s most advanced solar project to date, its realization is due to the robust and fruitful partnership between Shanghai Electric and ACWA Power, established during the park’s Phase 4 solar thermal project and which seeks to drive Dubai’s low-carbon, sustainable development forward.

Anti-pandemic measures for employee safety

As the pandemic persists, Shanghai Electric is adopting extra measures to ensure that their overseas employees are cared for. In fact, those stationed abroad will possess priority to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the company also ensures regular disinfection of the office and accommodation areas, while the project department always has on-hand a comprehensive range of pandemic prevention supplies, including masks, personal protective clothing, goggles, disinfectant, vitamins, medication, and isolation rooms.

To strengthen the connection between Chinese and local employees, birthday parties are organized to bring people together. Games such as table tennis, chess, and cards are held to enhance cohesion and strengthen a sense of belonging. During Chinese New Year, not only will annual benefits be provided to the families of workers overseas, but a special activity that engages Chinese and local employees in writing Spring Festival couplets will be organized in honor of the special cultural celebration.

Environmental and CSR action

Not only is Shanghai Electric dedicated to constructing new energy infrastructure around the world, but it is also committed to engaging its employees in corporate social responsibility and environmental awareness. In August 2020, the company’s Dubai Solar Thermal Project Department heeded the call of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) environmental protection organization and participated in its “My Community, Everybody’s Community” waste recycling activities. During the event, the project department amassed nearly 245 kilograms of recyclables.

Through such initiatives, Shanghai Electric seeks to further its contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development and promote a brighter future for all.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg