Shanghai Electric’s SEunicloud Platform Wins World’s First Industrial Intelligence Award at WAIC 2020

Huang Ou, the deputy secretary of the Party Committee and president of Shanghai Electric Group, noted, “In the future, Shanghai Electric will continue to develop the SEunicloud platform and improve the service model industrial Internet platform within the Yangtze River Delta regional radiation throughout the country and even the world.”

This year’s event was organized by the committee of the World Artificial Intelligence Congress and co-hosted by the China Institute of Information and Communication and the Industrial Internet Industry Alliance, among others. The Summit focused on “Innovation, Integration and Build the Future of Intelligent Industry.” The program included sharing the technological frontiers of industrial blockchain, industrial big data and industrial Internet industry platform as well as exploring new models of industrial Internet industry chain finance.

A major topic of WAIC 2020 was the building of a new ecological structure for the industrial Internet. To this end, in the hope of accelerating the evolution of its work, Shanghai Electric upgraded the company’s digital solution platform SEunicloud. The platform empowers intelligent wind power operation, remote thermal power operation, machine tool maintenance, energy storage and distribution. Using SEunicloud, Shanghai Electric has been providing efficient solutions, including troubleshooting, remote operations, maintenance, and energy planning to meet demands in various scenarios.

The SEunicloud platform is also equipped with an intelligent supply chain solution that is designed to match factory production with power plant demand directly. The DES-PSO energy planning solution of the platform features design and planning, investment analysis and risk assessment functions. These allow customers to evaluate the financial viability of large-scale energy production projects before commissioning their construction. The Shanghai Electric E-Commerce solution component of the platform is a one-stop platform equipped with spare parts, maintenance services, transformation optimization and more. This facilitates the online delivery of more than 22,000 spare parts products and 70 standard repair packages—all at near factory price.

The summit also announced the official launch of the Industry-Finance Integration of Industrial Internet Program. After the formation of the consortium, Shanghai Electric will jointly promote the construction of a public service platform for industrial Internet finance and build a credible, interoperable and coordinated industrial Internet financial system.

