Shocking viral videos show plight of Afghan refugees in Iran

Videos have emerged online reportedly documenting chronic levels of abuse against Afghan refugees across Iran this week. One video, which has been shared thousands of times, allegedly showed an angry mob attacking a young Afghan while police officers failed to intervene. In another viral clip, an Iranian man appears to be forcing a young Afghan boy to repeat profanities about Afghanistan while kissing his feet and crying. The Twitter hashtag #AfghanRefugeesInIran showed images of refugees allegedly kept in cramped conditions, reportedly facing cruel punishments from security officials and suff…

