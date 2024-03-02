Shoukry asserts Egypt’s keenness on strength of ties with Qatar

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted Egypt's keenness on the strength of ties with Qatar and the level of bilateral cooperation. He said that he is looking forward that the joint committee would have practical results to improve the level of bilateral relations. This came on Saturday 02/03/2024 during Shoukry's meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani before the start of the Egyptian-Qatari joint higher committee under the foreign ministers of both countries. Meanwhile, the Qatari minister expressed his country's appreciation to the strong ties binding both countries, adding that the Egyptian-Qatari relations witnessed a quantum leap in the different domains. He expressed his country's keenness on intensifying consultation and coordination to boost the track of ties and tackle the different regional and international issues of priority. The meeting tackled bilateral cooperation fields, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said, a dding that talks tackled means to boost mechanisms of political consultation and mechanisms of consulate issues and means to care for the Egyptian community in Qatar in addition to promoting cooperation in the fields of trade and investment. During the meeting, Shoukry reviewed the investment opportunities presented by the Egyptian market, lauding the keenness of the Qatari side on holding the Qatar investment forum last November and the importance of building on its outcome in the coming period, Abu Zeid said. The talks also tackled the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis of the Palestinian brethren, Abu Zeid said, adding that both ministers reviewed the efforts of both countries vis-a-vis settling the crisis of the Gaza Strip. They asserted importance of reaching a ceasefire in the enclave, implementing the truce and prisoners swap as soon as possible in addition to allowing humanitarian aid supplies to ease the humanitarian crisis from which the Palestinians suffer in their da ily life. Meanwhile, Shoukry warned from the repercussions of any Israeli land military operation in Rafah. The meeting also tackled the increasing tensions in the region due to the crisis in Gaza, including the tensions in Lebanon and the threats on the navigation in the Red Sea. Both ministers agreed on intensifying joint efforts and international moves to contain the situation and prevent extending violence to any other parts in the region. They also discussed the situation in Libya, Syria, Sudan and the developments of Renaissance Dam. Both ministers agreed on intensifying coordination and work to strengthen bilateral ties in the different domains in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest. Source: State Information Service Egypt