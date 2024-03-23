Shoukry expresses Egypt’s solidarity with Russia following concert hall attack in a call with Lavrov



Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s strong condemnation and complete rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, expressing Egypt’s solidarity with Russia in a telephone call on Saturday 23/03/2024 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shoukry conveyed to Lavrov Egypt’s sincere condolences and his personal condolences in light of a Friday’s terrorist attack on a concert hall near the Russian capital, Moscow that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

From his side, Lavrov expressed his thanks and appreciation for Shoukry’s gesture, praising the strong friendship and close ties between the two countries at various levels, as evidenced by their joint support in the face of all challenges.

At least 93 people were killed in Friday’s attack, including three children, while at least a hundred others were injured.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack as Russian authorities announced

that eleven people have been detained according to Russian President Vladmir Putin on Saturday.

Source: State Information Service Egypt