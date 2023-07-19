General

Shura Council Speaker and President of Thai Senate Hold Official Talks

|

Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, on a visit in Thailand, has held official talks with President of the Thai Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.

The President of Thai Senate underlined the importance of the Saudi visit in strengthening the growing relations in different fields, particularly in parliamentary affairs.

Al Al-Sheikh thanked Wichitcholchai for the invitation to visit the Kingdom of Thailand, stressing that relations between the two kingdoms are growing. He also lauded the Parliamentary Friendship Committees, which play an important role in strengthening relations and parliamentary cooperation.

Other issues of common interest were also discussed.

Source: Saudi Press Agency