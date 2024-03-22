Sisi Congratulates Putin on His Re-election for New Presidential Term



President Abdel Fattah al Sisi spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday 21/3/2024.

The President extended sincere congratulations to the Russian president on his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success and prosperity, and wishing the Russian people more progress.

The Russian president expressed his appreciation for President Sisi’s kind gesture and praised the depth and strength of the relations between Egypt and Russia and their continued keenness to strengthen them. The two presidents discussed ways to strengthen the frameworks of joint cooperation at various levels.

The call also touched on the international and regional situation, especially the in the Gaza Strip. The President reviewed the Egyptian efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, praising the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause.

President Putin also lauded the continued Egyptian efforts on the political and humanitarian tracks. The Russian president stressed that the two countrie

s’ views were aligned regarding the importance of a ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid, and the priority of the two-state solution to restore peace and security in the region.

Source: State Information Service Egypt