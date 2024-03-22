Sisi Performs Friday Prayers to Mark Anniversary of 10th of Ramadan War Victory



President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi performed Friday prayers on 22/3/2024 alongside high-ranking state and military officials at El-Moshir Tantawy Mosque in New Cairo to mark the 6th of October 1973 war victory, which occurred on the 10th of Ramadan on the Islamic Hijri Calendar.

The Friday prayers were attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Osama Askar, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfik as well as Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayyeb and Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam, and Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa.

Source: State Information Service Egypt