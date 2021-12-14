Breaking News
Six Afghan migrants killed, five injured in Iran road crash

 |  Dec 14, 2021
Six irregular migrants from Afghanistan were killed and five injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in central Iran, state media reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred on a bypass near the central city of Yazd late Monday, Ahmad Dehghan, head of Yazd province’s emergency services, told Mehr news agency. A woman was among those killed in the car, he said, adding that all the injured were in serious condition. There were no casualties in the truck. Afghan refugees are frequently involved in road accidents in the central Iranian provinces of Kerman and Yazd. After crossing t…

