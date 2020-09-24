Smartfren Announces Partnership with Whale Cloud to Implement AI to Improve Multichannel Customer Engagement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Whale Cloud Technology CO., LTD., a leading company providing software solutions and services for telecommunication and multiple industries, announced that Smartfren, one of the leading telecom service providers in Indonesia, has partnered with Whale Cloud to upgrade its ZSmart Multi-channel Campaign Management (MCCM), an end-to-end campaign solution to manage omni-channel real-time campaigns during each phase of customers’ lifecycle, to retain and grow the customers, thereby significantly improving the margin.

Smartfren serves as a leading 4G operator with widest coverage of 4G LTE in Indonesian telecom market – a thriving mobile market – where expanding market reach will be the key to win the race. As the number of channels continues to rise, it is imperative to improve customer engagement and embrace multi-channel marketing.

“Whale Cloud has been a trusted, long-standing partner of Smartfren, and its successful delivery of our BSS solution encouraged us to extend the relationship,” said Mr. Jagbir, Smartfren CTIO. “With ZSmart MCCM, we look forward to engaging more customers and delivering them more targeted, intelligent marketing campaigns in real-time supported by artificial intelligence or machine learning.”

The latest ZSmart MCCM can help Smartfren improve customer engagement across a variety of channels including MySmartfren app, WhatsApp, email, SMS, USSI, call center, and social media. The system provides 360-degree customer insights for personalized offers that cover full lifecycle of customer acquisition, conversion and retention. Besides, ZSmart MCCM can evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns to raise the relevancy for customer experience and increase revenue growth.

“Enterprises that focus on customer experience outpace the competition, but the proliferation of available channels poses challenges to the consistency in experiences,” said Mr. Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International. “We are delighted to be selected by Smartfren once again and ZSmart MCCM will empower Smartfren to deliver a seamless and consistent experience regardless of channel.”