Social Solidarity Ministry opens 37 clinics in 20 governorates under 2 Kefaya project



Ministry of Social Solidarity said that 2 Kefaya (Two children is enough) initiative has contributed to enhancing the reproductive health of women and curbing bloating population.

The ministry has equipped 37 additional clinics in 20 governorates in areas deprived of the service in coordination with the Health and population Ministry.

In a statement on Thursday 20/6/2024, the ministry said the project is also preparing 40 more clinics with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Ministry of Social Solidarity said the total number of clinics that have been equipped and operated since 2020 stood at 65 family planning clinics in 10 governorates.

The ministry also launched a training programme in collaboration with the UNFPA to hone the skills of civil society organisations to confront the challenges facing them in serving society and realising sustainable development.

