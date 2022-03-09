Breaking News
State pressure forces women's NGO in Iran to close

 Mar 9, 2022
A women’s NGO in Iran is to close its doors after 15 years, citing unnamed pressure to cease operations, according to IranWire. The Khaneh Khorshid, which means Sun House, first opened in 2007 and helps underprivileged women in Tehran who are facing problems with drug addiction, homelessness, or domestic violence. “They don’t want NGOs to be as active as they were before,” founder Leila Arshad told the Iranian Hamshahri newspaper. The closure of the Sun House, which is one of just 28 non-governmental women’s shelters in Iran, appears part of systematic efforts by authorities to suppress and sh…

