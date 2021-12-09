General

Steps being taken to build new bridge over Astarachay between Azerbaijan and Iran – ambassador

By Trend A number of agreements on joint cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran are being implemented, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend. According to him, one of these agreements is related to the Giz Galasi and Khudafarin hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants (on the Araz River on the Azerbaijan-Iran border). “Construction work at the Giz Galasi and Khudafarin hydro junctions is almost completed. At present, equipment and turbines are being installed at these hydro junctions, which, as I estimate, will become operational in less than a year,” he sa…

